Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-$394 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.33 million. Qualtrics International also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.20-$0.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 28.2 %

XM stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 6,303,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

