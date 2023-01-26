Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $14.90. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 4,334,240 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 28.7 %

The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

