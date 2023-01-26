Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 9,482 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.1% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.