Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 71,717 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,675. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

