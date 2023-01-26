Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 76,736 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 321.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,867. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.