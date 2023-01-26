Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 96,898 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,898 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 718,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after acquiring an additional 605,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

