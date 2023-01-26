Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2,529.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 156,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,529. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

