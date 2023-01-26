Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.93. 198,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.