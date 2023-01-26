Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1,709.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,966 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,641,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $124.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,369. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.25. Signature Bank has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $355.51.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

