Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 4,030 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,912. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $250,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,262.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,171 shares of company stock worth $11,361,563. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

