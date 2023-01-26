Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2,947.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in 3M by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.21. 2,140,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,970. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $172.12.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

