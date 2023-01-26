Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 71,010 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,653 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 71,010 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 29,232,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,680,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

