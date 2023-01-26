Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $4.12 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.19. The stock had a trading volume of 239,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $463.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.