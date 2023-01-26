Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $6.11 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. Sysco accounts for about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %
SYY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.89. 564,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,611. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
