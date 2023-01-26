QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $3.32 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00006447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00405567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,566.26 or 0.28467812 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00586199 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

