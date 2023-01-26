Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,363 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.52% of Rambus worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

