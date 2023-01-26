Raymond James Cuts Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $23.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s previous close.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

