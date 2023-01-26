Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.08. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

