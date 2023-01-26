Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $116.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James traded as low as $113.24 and last traded at $113.24. Approximately 57,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,441,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.11.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

