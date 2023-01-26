Raymond James Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$42.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Down 1.1 %

Finning International stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.74. 76,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,184.82. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,621.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,163 shares of company stock worth $270,764.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.