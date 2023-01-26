Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0-73.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.46 billion. Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $100.01 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.64.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

