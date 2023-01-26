Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cogeco Communications (CCA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE: CCA) recently:

1/16/2023 – Cogeco Communications had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

1/16/2023 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Cogeco Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$97.00.

CCA traded up C$1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$68.34. The company had a trading volume of 141,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,932. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$62.35 and a 1-year high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 10.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,124.30. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

