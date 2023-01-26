Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Regal Rexnord worth $29,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 26.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

RRX opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

