Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Down 7.1%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 20,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 35,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Regulus Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.74 million and a P/E ratio of -28.82.

Insider Transactions at Regulus Resources

In other Regulus Resources news, Director John Ernest Black bought 50,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,411,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,558,289.75.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

