Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.0865 on Top Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Ren has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $86.38 million and $19.96 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0865 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

