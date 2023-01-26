Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Trading Up 2%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.55. 125,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 44,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
