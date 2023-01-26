Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Trading Up 2%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.55. 125,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 44,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

