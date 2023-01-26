Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Trading Up 2%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.55. 125,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 44,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

