Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 88.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $181.82 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

