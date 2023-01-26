Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.02

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 554314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Replimune Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Replimune Group by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

