Request 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.34 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $109.45 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10542651 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,160,660.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

