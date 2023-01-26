Request (REQ) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Request has a market cap of $111.18 million and $4.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00051903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00219455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.110135 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,395,436.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

