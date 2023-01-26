Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently:

1/24/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/24/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

1/17/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $344.00 to $326.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $310.00.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.97 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

