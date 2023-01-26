Reviewing FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.18 million 0.98 $200,000.00 ($0.48) -4.06 Paycom Software $1.06 billion 17.89 $195.96 million $4.31 72.99

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycom Software 1 4 9 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FalconStor Software and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $382.82, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Risk and Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -17.77% N/A -12.05% Paycom Software 19.40% 24.24% 5.71%

Summary

Paycom Software beats FalconStor Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

