Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $978,087.71

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $978,087.71 and $15,346.45 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00219393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00188509 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,516.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.