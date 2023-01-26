Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $985,296.59

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $985,296.59 and approximately $15,777.33 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00218507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00192401 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,280.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

