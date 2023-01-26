RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.
Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.46. RLI has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $140.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $7.26 dividend. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.65%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.
