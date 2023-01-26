Rocket Pool Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.48 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $756.91 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $39.60 or 0.00170826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00407918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.99 or 0.28632840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00585033 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

