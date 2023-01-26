Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in January

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $6,895,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 802,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,226,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

