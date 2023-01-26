Rosenblatt Securities Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $75.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.96.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

