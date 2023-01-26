Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
SpringBig Price Performance
Shares of SBIG stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. SpringBig has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.
SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringBig will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SpringBig
SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpringBig (SBIG)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.