Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of SBIG stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. SpringBig has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringBig will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in SpringBig by 159.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpringBig in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpringBig in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

