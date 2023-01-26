Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €79.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €79.00 ($85.87) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR:G24 traded up €1.00 ($1.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €52.28 ($56.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a fifty-two week high of €63.20 ($68.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.27 and its 200-day moving average is €53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.68.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

