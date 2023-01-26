Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

