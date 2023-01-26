Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $244.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

NSC stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.10. 542,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,856. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

