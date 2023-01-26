Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$556,595.97 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$148.26. The company has a market cap of C$184.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.