Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$556,595.97 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$148.26. The company has a market cap of C$184.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.