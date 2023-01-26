RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

RPC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years. RPC has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPC to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

RPC Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of RES opened at $9.60 on Thursday. RPC has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RPC by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 794,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 744,744 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

