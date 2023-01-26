RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Down to $88.04

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.04, but opened at $85.79. RPM International shares last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 25,556 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in RPM International by 84.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RPM International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

