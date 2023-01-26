RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,936.53

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $81.14 million and approximately $35,936.53 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $23,210.81 or 1.00150717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.97224868 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 22,635.1336983 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,383.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

