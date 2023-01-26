Ryanair (RYAAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ryanair Stock Performance
RYAAY traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $94.92. 52,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
Further Reading
