Ryanair (RYAAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $94.92. 52,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,398. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Further Reading

