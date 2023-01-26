Saitama (SAITAMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Saitama has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $122.09 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00217979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00272478 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,488,645.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

