Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sands China Trading Down 3.3 %
SCHYY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 130,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Sands China has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $39.22.
Sands China Company Profile
