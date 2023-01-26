Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sands China Trading Down 3.3 %

SCHYY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 130,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Sands China has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.