Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 100 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 92.33 ($1.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £25.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

