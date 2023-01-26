Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 100 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.50 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 92.33 ($1.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £25.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

